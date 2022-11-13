Steelers ride defense to 20-10 win over listless Saints

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett and George Pickens ran for 1-yard touchdowns and the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled away from the listless New Orleans Saints 20-10. Fueled by the return of star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the Steelers held the Saints to 186 yards to win for just the second time in eight games. Pittsburgh sacked Andy Dalton twice and forced a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions to thwart any hope of a late rally by the Saints. Watt hadn’t played since tearing his left pectoral late in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati.

