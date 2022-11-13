Ronaldo says he’s been ‘betrayed’ by Man United

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an incendiary TV interview. The Portugal star says he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford. The interview is set to be broadcast this week on Britain’s TalkTV but advance clips were released late Sunday just hours after United’s final game before the World Cup. Ronaldo was left out of the squad for the second match in a row after the club said he had an undisclosed illness although his latest comments will increase speculation that he has played his final game for the club.

