Pavelski, Oettinger lead Sharks over Flyers 5-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored a goal and had two assists, Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1. Matej Blumel, Esa Lindel, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for Dallas. The Stars snapped a two-game losing streak in the first game of a three-game Eastern Conference road swing. Travis Konecny recorded his sixth goal of the season for Philadelphia The Flyers lost their third game in a row and fifth in their last seven contests.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.