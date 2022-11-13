No. 7 Louisville women slip past Belmont 75-70

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 25 points, Payton Verhulst had a steal and the game-clinching free throws with 2.2 seconds left and No. 7 Louisville escaped Belmont with a 75-70 win. The Cardinals scored the last four points of the game from the foul line after Belmont lost possession when Madison Bartley was called for an illegal screen with 7.6 seconds to play. The final margin was the largest for the Cardinals in a game that featured 17 ties and 20 lead changes. Belmont had a six-point lead late in the second quarter. Wells scored 20 points for the Bruins.

