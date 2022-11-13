No. 14 LSU women set record with 107-34 win over W Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 18 points, Angel Reese had her third-straight double-double and No. 16 LSU set a program record with its third-straight 100-point game in a 107-34 rout of Western Carolina. The Tigers, who scored a school-record 125 points in their opener and 111 in their second game, opened this one with 15 straight points and were never challenged. Reese, an All-American who transferred from Maryland, scored 17 points and snared 15 rebounds. The Tigers shot 54% and made 30 of 41 free throws. Kehinde Obasuyi scored 10 points for the Catamounts, who shot 15%. Five or their nine baskets were 3-pointers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.