No. 14 Buckeyes hound Boston College, roll to 82-64 victory

BOSTON (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova and Jacy Sheldon had double-doubles and No. 14 Ohio State capped an impressive opening week with an 82-64 victory over Boston College. Mikulasikova had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes, who defeated No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 earlier in the week. Sheldon had the unusual double-double of 14 points and a school-record tying 11 steals. Ohio State trailed 22-21 with about six minutes left in the second quarter but finished the period with a 21-3 run that provided most of its 18-point margin by game’s end. The Buckeyes led 42-25 at the half. Ohio State’s defensive pressure resulted in 20 steals among Boston College’s 32 turnovers, but the Buckeyes gave much of that back with 23 turnovers of their own, five by Sheldon.

