Longwood wins 100-68 over Pfeiffer
FARMVILLE, Va. — Led by Isaiah Wilkins’ 21 points, the Longwood Lancers defeated the Pfeiffer Falcons 100-68 on Sunday night. The Lancers improved to 1-2 with the win and the Falcons fell to 2-1.
