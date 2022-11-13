In return to Green Bay, McCarthy’s 4th-down call goes wrong

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas’ coach, Mike McCarthy didn’t exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol’ days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired. He went for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy’s former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28. McCarthy says he’s fine with the decision. He’s more upset about the penalties that led to that pivotal fourth down.

