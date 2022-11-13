Goodwin scores 20, Notre Dame defeats Youngstown State 88-81

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 20 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Notre Dame held off Youngstown State 88-81. The Fighting Irish led 70-69 before Trey Wertz, Goodwin and J.J. Starling all scored at the rim to give them a seven-point lead that they were able to milk over the final 3 minutes. Starling hit a big 3-pointer that gave the Irish a 79-73 lead with about two minutes remaining. Less than a minute later, Starling hit another 3-pointer for an 82-75 advantage. Notre Dame led for the final 35 minutes but never by more than 10 points. Adrian Nelson had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Penguins.

