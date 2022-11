MMA light heavyweight fighter Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has died. He was 38. Bellator MMA announced Johnson’s death on social media on Sunday. A Bellator spokesman said Johnson had been ill for more than a year. Johnson had 17 knockouts and six decisions. His last fight was in May 2021.

By The Associated Press

