Fidler puts up 28, Omaha knocks off Idaho 79-72
OMAHA, Neb. — Led by Frankie Fidler’s 28 points, the Omaha Mavericks defeated the Idaho Vandals 79-72 on Sunday night. The Mavericks are now 1-2 on the season, while the Vandals moved to 1-2.
