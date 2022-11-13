Canada’s Henry to miss World Cup; Hutchinson, 39, on roster

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto defender Doneil Henry will miss the World Cup with a torn calf sustained during warmups in a pre-tournament exhibition against Bahrain. Atiba Hutchinson, a 39-year-old midfielder and Canada’s captain, was among 26 players picked for the roster by coach John Herdman. He was the only player on the roster alive during Canada’s last World Cup appearance in 1986. Hutchinson made his first appearance of the season for Turkey’s Beşiktaş on Wednesday after recovering from a bone bruise. Henry became the third Canadian player to miss the tournament with an injury after goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and defender Scott Kennedy.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.