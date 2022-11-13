Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2. The Bruins bettered their 8-0 start at home in 1983-84 in the old Boston Garden. Brad Marchand got his fifth goal in just eight games this season, Connor Clifton and Pavel Zacha also scored and Tomas Nosek added an empty-net goal for Boston. The Bruins have won four in a row overall and 11 of 12, and are 14-2-0. Hampus Lindholm had three assists and David Pastrnak had a pair of assists for Boston. J.T. Miller scored his second goal in as many games and Sheldon Dries also scored for Vancouver, which lost its third straight.

