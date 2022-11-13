Andrews scores 18, Loyola (MD) knocks off Brown 75-70

BALTIMORE — Jaylin Andrews scored 18 points and Loyola of Maryland defeated Brown 75-70. Andrews added eight rebounds and three steals for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones added 18 points, including 4-of-5 3-pointers, and he also had three steals. Deon Perry was 3 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points. Dan Friday finished with 15 points, four assists and two steals for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik added 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals for Brown.

