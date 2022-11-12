Wofford starts fast, runs past VMI for a 34-16 victory

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Ingram ran for two touchdowns and RJ Khayo returned a punt 79 yards for a score as Wofford kept VMI winless in Southern Conference play, posting a 34-16 victory. Jimmy Weirick fired a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Djete midway through the first quarter to open the scoring and Ingram raced 19 yards for his first score less than two minutes later. Three minutes later Khayo scored to make give the Terriers a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

