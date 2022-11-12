Weber St. concludes mastery of Idaho St. with 45-7 bashing

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Dontae McMillan ran for 139 yards and a touchdown and Weber State beat Idaho State 45-7. McMillan reached his rushing total on just 15 carries; a 9.3-yards per carry average. Idaho State’s (1-9, 1-6) lone score occurred when Sagan Gronauer threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Christian Fredrickson to reduce its deficit to 21-7 with five seconds left before halftime. ISU has won just two games in the series since 1996.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.