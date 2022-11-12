Valpo rides Dawson in 45-24 win over Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Dawson ran for 199 yards and scored twice and Valparaiso ended a two-game skid, beating Marist 45-24. Dawson scored the game’s first touchdown when he crashed in from a yard out to end an eight-play, 80-yard drive with 52 seconds left in the first quarter. After Marist got on the board with a 28-yard field goal from Luke Paladino on the ensuing drive, Valparaiso proceeded to break it open with a field goal and a pair of touchdowns in succession. Brock Bagozzi threw for 397 yards for Marist with two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

