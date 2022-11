MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Myers scored 23 points on 11-for-13 shooting coming off the bench, Chris Nix scored 22 shooting 11 for 12 and UT Martin beat NCCAA-member Champion Christian 124-65. Xavier Hall scored 29 points shooting 7 for 11 from 3-point range for Champion Christian.

