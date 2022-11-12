Troy’s Martial sets NCAA tackles record in win over Army

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Linebacker Carlton Martial became the NCAA all-time leader in tackles when the sixth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9. Martial finished with 22 tackles for Troy, passing the FBS career record of 545 set by Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle from 2002-05. McGarigle did it in 48 games. Army took the lead over Troy 3 seconds into the second quarter on Tyhier Tyler’s 3-yard touchdown run, but Quinn Maretzki missed the extra-point kick. Troy took the lead with 8:04 left to play when Gunnar Watson capped an eight-play, 57-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson.

