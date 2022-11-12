Top-ranked Georgia cruises to 45-19 win at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw for three touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia overcame a first-half surge by Mississippi State for a 45-19 victory. With the victory, the East Division champion Bulldogs secured a spot in the SEC Championship game. Georgia will face SEC West champ LSU in Atlanta on Dec. 3. It was a dominating effort by the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP), who put up 468 yards of offense. Bennett led the way, going 25 for 37 for 289 yards with two interceptions. Georgia also rushed for 179 yards. MSU (6-4, 3-4) struggled to consistently produce against Georgia on the offensive side. Will Rogers went 29 for 51 and threw for 263 yards and a touchdown. Mississippi State rushed for just 47 yards on 15 carries. Rufus Harvey led MSU with six catches for 66 yards and a score.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.