Tennessee Tech beats North Alabama 35-27

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jeremiah Oatsvall threw for a touchdown and ran for another to help Tennessee Tech beat North Alabama 35-27. David Gist, Justin Pegues and O.J. Ross also ran for a touchdown as Tennessee Tech combined for 34 carries for 268 yards and four scores. Gist’s 8-yard touchdown came on the last play of the third quarter for a 35-24 lead. Noah Walters was 21 of 36 for 333 yards and two touchdowns for North Alabama. ShunDerrick Powell carried it 30 times for 151 yards and a score.

