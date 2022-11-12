Super sub Howard leads No. 23 K-State to 31-3 rout of Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Will Howard threw for three touchdowns after Adrian Martinez exited with an injury, and No. 23 Kansas State buoyed its Big 12 title hopes with a 31-3 victory over Baylor. The defending conference champion Bears will need help to get back to the championship game. Martinez left in the first quarter with an apparent injury to his lower body. Howard has thrown for seven touchdowns without an interception filling in over the past three games. He led a 48-0 victory over then-No. 9 Oklahoma State two weeks ago when Martinez had a knee injury.

