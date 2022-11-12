WEST POINT, N.Y. — Led by Andrew Sims’ 21 points, the Stonehill Skyhawks defeated the Army Black Knights 82-77. The Skyhawks improved to 1-2 with the victory and the Black Knights fell to 1-1.

