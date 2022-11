PITTSBURGH (AP) — T.J. Watt is officially back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has activated Watt off injured reserve in time for a visit from the New Orleans Saints. Watt hasn’t played since tearing his left pectoral muscle in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. While Watt is back, the Steelers will be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh ruled Fitzpatrick out with an appendix issue.

