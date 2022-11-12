South Dakota defeats Dakota State 82-64

VERMILLION, S.D. — Paul Bruns’ 16 points helped South Dakota defeat Dakota State 82-64. Bruns was 7 of 13 shooting for the Coyotes. A.J. Plitzuweit shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt was 4 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points. Deshawn Kelly finished with 25 points for the Trojans. Sam Muller added 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Dakota State.

