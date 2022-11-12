Shaver Jr. scores 15, Boise St. beats Washington St. 71-61

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, Max Rice also scored 15 points to help Boise State beat Washington State 71-61 at Idaho Central Arena. Boise State (1-1) also beat Washington State 58-52 last season and is now 4-4 all-time against the Cougars. Tyson Degenhart hit a 3-pointer that made 11-8 with 11:17 left in the first half and Boise State never again trailed. Bamba led Washington State (1-1) with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Mouhamed Gueye added 12 points and Powell finished with 10. The Cougars shot just 34.9% (22 of 63) from the field, including 6 of 26 (23.1%) from behind the arc.

