Seton Hall defeats St. Peter’s 80-44

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes had 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench while Dre Davis had 13 points and Tyrese Sammuel had12 points as Seton Hall defeated St. Peter’s 80-44.The Saturday matinee was a reunion, as Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway led St. Peter’s on a remarkable run in the NCAA Tournament last March. It was a true Cinderella story, with the small school in Jersey City from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference knocking off the likes of Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue to become the first No. 15 seed to reach the regional final.

