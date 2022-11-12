Sanders throws 4 TD passes, Jackson State remains unbeaten

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders had four touchdown passes and undefeated Jackson State beat Alabama A&M 27-13 at the Gulf Coast Challenge to earn the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division berth to the league championship game for the second straight season. The Bulldogs had a 10-7 lead after the first quarter before Sanders threw touchdown passes of 19 yards to D.J. Stevens and 35 yards to Shane Hooks for a 21-10 halftime lead. Travis Hunter gave the Tigers their first touchdown after taking a pitch-pass and going around the right end for a 20-yard score. Sanders added a 21-yard touchdown pass to Willie Gaines in the third quarter.

