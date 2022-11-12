Richmond beats Delaware 21-13 with 10 points in 4 seconds
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jake Larson, Richmond’s long placekicker, booted a 39-yard field goal with four seconds left and Richmond recovered a fumble for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff for a 21-13 win over Delaware. The Spiders went 71 yards in 10 plays after the Blue Hens gave up the ball on downs at the Richmond 7. It was the third field goal for Larson, who connected on a 46-yarder in the first half and a 48-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter. Andrew Lopez, the short kicker, kicked a 33-yard field goal in the first half and a 29-yarder in the third quarter for the Spiders.