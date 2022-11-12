Plumlee, UCF top Tulane 38-31, take over first place in AAC
By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — John Rhys Plumlee accounted for 308 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 22 UCF took over first place in the American Athletic Conference with a 38-31 victory over No. 16 Tulane. Plumlee was returning from an Oct. 29 concussion against Cincinnati. He rushed for 176 yards and two TDs and passed for 132 yards and a score. Plumlee’s rushing total was his highest with UCF but short of his career high of 212 for Mississippi against LSU in 2019. UCF’s Isaiah Bowser had two short TD runs. Tulane’s Michael Pratt passed for 236 yards and three TDs. Both teams are now 5-1 in the AAC with two conference games left.