Pick-six lifts Alcorn State over Bethune-Cookman 17-14

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Andrew Smith’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter lifted Alcorn State to a 17-14 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Jalon Jones’ 9-yard touchdown run and his 10-yard scoring pass to Kemari Averett in the second half had rallied the Wildcats to a 14-10 lead before Smith’s pick-six of Jones with 4:39 remaining. Bethune-Cookman’s fourth lost fumble ended the Wildcats’ final possession. Jarveon Howard rushed for 129 yards on 32 carries with a touchdown for the Braves.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.