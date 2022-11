STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Nick Singleton ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 14 Penn State’s defense smothered Maryland in a 30-0 win. Tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown pass and Jake Pinegar kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten, No. 14 CFP), who beat Maryland for the seventh time in nine meetings since the Terps (6-4, 3-4) joined the Big Ten in 2014.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.