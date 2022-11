New Mexico State rolls past Lamar for third straight win

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for two touchdowns, Jamoni Jones had a pair of short scoring rushes and New Mexico State defeated Lamar 51-14 for the Aggies’ third straight victory, their first three-game win streak since 2017. Andre Seldon scored on a 19-yard interception return just a minute into the game and the Aggies didn’t look back, leading 37-0 at halftime. The Aggies outgained the FCS Cardinals 451-254 while scoring 50-plus points for the first time since 2019. It’s just the fourth time since 2011 the Aggies have won at least four games. Pavia threw for 100 yards and rushed for another 81.

