Murray State runs past winless Robert Morris, win 27-9

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Cortezz Jones had two 24-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter and Damonta Witherspoon scored from 20 yards out as Murray State ran past winless Robert Morris to post a 27-9 nonconference victory. Taylor Shields found Jayden Stinson with a 28-yard touchdown to open the scoring, but the Colonials got a 42-yard field goal from Jayson Jenkins and a 17-yard touchdown run from Zach Tanner in the third quarter to take a 9-7 lead into the final period.

