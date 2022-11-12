Miller scores 26, leads LSU over Arkansas St. 61-52

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Adam Miller scored 26 points to lead LSU to a 61-52 victory over Arkansas State. Miller was 9-of-15 shooting from the floor, made four of Tigers’ eight 3-pointers, and was two points shy of his career best. KJ Williams made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for LSU (2-0). Omar El-Sheikh scored 17 points and had eight rebounds to lead Arkansas State (1-1). LSU never trailed but an 11-2 run pulled the Red Wolves to 45-43. Miller scored seven straight points and Williams added a two-handed dunk as the Tigers pushed its advantage to 56-43 with 2:50 to play.___

