McNeese runs rampant, tops Houston Christian 21-10

HOUSTON (AP) — Deonta McMahon totaled 197 yards on the ground, Marcus McElroy Jr. ran for a career-high 136 yards and two scores and McNeese turned back Houston Christian 21-10. McElroy’s 16-yard touchdown run put McNeese (3-7, 1-4 Southland Conference) up 7-0 in the second quarter. The lead lasted two plays and 45 seconds after freshman Scott Pfeiffer fired a 74-yard scoring strike to Ismael Fuller to knot the score at halftime. Houston Baptist (2-8, 1-5) grabbed a 10-7 lead in the third quarter on Nery Enriquez’s 30-yard field goal, but McElroy scored on an 11-yard run with 48 seconds left in the period to give the Cowboys a 14-10 lead. Ryan Roberts capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run in the final quarter.

