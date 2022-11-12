McCoy, Grant power Sacred Heart to 38-28 win over Wagner

NEW YORK (AP) — Rob McCoy passed for 200 yards and ran for 105, Malik Grant added 165 yards on the ground, and Sacred Heart defeated Wagner 38-28. The combination of Grant and McCoy helped the Pioneers churn out 350 yards rushing. Still, Wagner was within 24-21 in the fourth quarter after Calvin Coby picked up a Sacred Heart fumble and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown. Sacred Heart responded with a pair of touchdowns for a 38-21 lead. Grant raced up the middle for a 64-yard TD run and then added a short TD after Terron Mallory returned an interception to the Wagner 1.

