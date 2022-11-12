McCollum’s field goal lifts Western Carolina over ETSU 20-17

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Richard McCollum kicked a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Western Carolina rallied for a 20-17 victory over East Tennessee State. McCollum’s field goal capped a nine-play, 59-yard drive for Western Carolina (5-5, 3-4 Southern Conference). Tyler Keltner’s 31-yard field goal for East Tennessee State (3-7, 1-7) tied the game at 17 with 2:25 remaining. Western Carolina took a 7-0 lead on Cole Gonzales’ 5-yard scoring toss to Censere Lee. The Buccaneers evened the score after one quarter on Jacob Saylors’ 20-yard touchdown run and grabbed a 14-7 lead when Jawan Martin scored on a 3-yard run. McCollum’s 40-yard field goal pulled the Catamounts within 14-10 at halftime. Gonzales connected with Raphael Williams for a 29-yard touchdown in the final quarter.

