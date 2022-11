MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — Julian Lewis scored 17 points and collected 12 rebounds and Billy Smith added a double-double and Miami (OH) beat NAIA-member Goshen 87-44. Miami poured it on after intermission and used a 19-4 run for a 45-25 lead when Lewis buried a jump shot with 13:49 remaining. Miami scored 61 points after halftime. Clayton Maclagan scored 16 points off the bench for the Maple Leafs shooting 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

