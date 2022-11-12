Lenzy makes super catch as No. 20 Notre Dame tops Navy 35-32

BALTIMORE (AP) — Braden Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms to make a spectacular touchdown catch, one of four TD passes by Drew Pyne in the first half of No. 20 Notre Dame’s 35-32 win over Navy. Pyne also ran for a touchdown in that first half, and Notre Dame blocked a punt for a fifth straight game. Pyne went 17 of 21 for 269 yards with an interception. The Irish led 35-13 at halftime before going dormant offensively for the final two quarters. Navy closed to within three with 1:21 remaining, but an unsuccessful onside kick ended the rally.

