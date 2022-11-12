Kelly’s drive gives Ga Tech 59-57 win at new Ga State arena

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Kelly scored on a drive with 4.1 seconds left and Georgia Tech defeated Georgia State 59-57 to ruin the christening of their city rival’s new arena. The Panthers began the season with a 17-point win over NAIA school Coastal Georgia, but this was the de facto opening game of the new 7,500-seat Georgia State Convocation Center. It was certainly the contest that first-year coach Jonas Hayes and his rebuilding squad had been pointing to throughout the offseason. But Kelly and the Yellow Jackets spoiled the occasion to improve to 2-0 on the season.

