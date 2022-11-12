Italy scores historic 1st victory over Australia

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy earned a historic victory as a strong performance saw it beat Australia for the first time. Ange Capuozzo scored two tries and Pierre Bruno also dived over as Italy recorded a memorable 28-27 victory in Florence. Debutant Ben Donaldson could have denied the hosts with a conversion after the clock had run out. But he sent his kick wide of the right post to spark wild scenes of celebration among the Azzurri. Most of the damage was done in the first half when Italy took full advantage of Jake Gordon’s yellow card to score two tries and build a 14-point lead. Italy had lost its previous 18 matches against Australia.

