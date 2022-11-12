Furman rolls past Mercer in key SoCon battle, 23-13

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ian Williams kicked three field goals and Tyler Huff ran for one touchdown and passed for another as Furman took over sole possession of second place in the Southern Conference with a 23-13 win over Mercer. Furman (8-2, 6-1) is one game behind of conference leader Samford (9-1, 7-0), which posted a 35-24 win over Chattanooga Saturday. Furman closes out its regular season against Wofford Saturday. The Bulldogs play host to Mercer.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.