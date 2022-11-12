Florida runs for 374, dominates South Carolina 38-6 in Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Montrell Johnson ran for a career-high 161 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Richardson accounted for three scores in what might have been his final home game at Florida and the Gators steamrolled South Carolina 38-6 on Saturday. Florida (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) avenged an ugly loss to the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) last season, won consecutive league games for the first time in nearly two years and became bowl eligible in coach Billy Napier’s first season.

