BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score, all in the first half, to lead Gardner-Webb to a 42-35 win over Campbell. The win sets up a showdown for the Big South Conference championship November 19 when the 4-0 Runnin’ Bulldogs host North Carolina A&T, which is 4-0 in conference after a 20-10 win over Charleston Southern Saturday.

