Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull F1 driver academy

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Enzo Fittipaldi says he will be a member of Red Bull’s Formula One driver academy. The 21-year-old will help to develop both the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars next year. Fittipaldi is the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi. He is sixth in the Formula 2 championship after 13 of the season’s 14 races. Brazilian media reported in October that Fittipaldi had been approached by Alpine and Williams for a similar role.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.