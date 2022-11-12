Dean throws for career-high 4 TDs, Harvard beats Penn 37-14
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charlie Dean threw for 316 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Aidan Borguet rushed for 117 yards and Harvard beat Pennsylvania 37-14. Dean had three touchdowns in the first half for a 24-7 lead. Kaedyn Odermann opened the scoring with his first touchdown catch of the season, Joe Young added a 29-yarder and Tyler Neville scored from 14-yards out with 27 seconds left before the break. Haven Montefalco capped a 75-yard drive to begin the second half with a 6-yard TD grab. Dean was 29 of 38 without an interception and Borguet reached 100 yards for the third straight game for Harvard.