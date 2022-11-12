Corpuz grabs LPGA lead, faces top competition at Pelican

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz has a chance to cap off her rookie season on the LPGA Tour in style. Corpuz shot another 65 in the Pelican Women’s Championship and has a one-shot lead going into the final round of the 54-hole event. But she has some big names right behind her. Lexi Thompson was among those one behind. Nelly Korda was two back. Also in the mix is Maria Fassi. The 24-year-old Mexican needs a big week to be among the 60 who qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship. Maja Stark is another rookie. She shot 63 and was one back.

