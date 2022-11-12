Calvin hits winner at buzzer, Wright State beats Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Trey Calvin made a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to lift Wright State over Louisville 73-72. Brandon Noel tipped in a miss to pull Wright State within 72-69 with 1:03 remaining. Louisville missed a long 3-pointer late in the shot clock and Noel had a baseline dunk, off a nice assist from Tim Finke with 13.2 seconds left. Wright State forced a jump ball on Louisville’s inbounds play with 8.4 seconds left and took possession. Calvin used a high screen to switch defenders and he pump-faked before sinking a long jumper and getting surrounded by teammates at the other end. The play was reviewed by officials and showed the ball leaving Calvin’s hand with 0.2 left.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.