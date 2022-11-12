Bradley propels South Alabama past Texas State 38-21

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw four touchdown passes — two of them to Devin Voisin — and South Alabama rolled to a 38-21 victory over Texas State. Bradley hooked up with Voisin for a 41-yard touchdown on the first possession for South Alabama (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) and Diego Guajardo kicked a 35-yard field goal to put the Jaguars up 10-0 after one quarter. Bradley hit DJ Thomas-Jones for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 17-0 lead at halftime. Layne Hatcher got Texas State (3-7, 1-5) on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter on a 4-yard scoring toss to Rontavius Groves, but Bradley answered with a 41-yard scoring strike to Caullin Lacy and the Jaguars led 24-7 with one quarter to go.

